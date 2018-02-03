CHENNAI: For the past one week, several parts of the State were experiencing cold-wave like conditions. Wednesday night was the coldest of the season, with night temperatures dipping as low as seven degrees Celsius in Hosur in Krishnagiri district. However, weather conditions are set to change from February 6 and the temperature would start increasing gradually.

Pradeep John, a noted weather blogger, said Madhavaram in Chennai recorded 15.5 degree C on Wednesday night, which is a record, and it may not be the case again this season. Already, the temperature has been going up and on Thursday night, Madhavaram station saw a rise of nearly two degrees, recording 16.9 degree C. Nungambakkam recorded 19 degree C, while Meenambakkam registered 17.6 degree C.

The minimum temperature is still below normal by a couple of degrees and people have been feeling the chillness, especially in wee hours. S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the minimum temperatures have dipped considerably because of northerly winds and clear skies. “Due to lack of cloudiness, more radiation goes up and moisture does not dry up. This causes a dip in minimum temperatures. This is a seasonal phenomenon,” he said.

However, John said there is a likelihood of wind pattern changing and cloud cover coming-in between February 6-9. “There is a chance of light showers too in southern and western interior parts of Tamil Nadu. Easterly wave is expected to set in and there will be an increase in cloud cover. Night-time temperature will increase substantially due to close proximity to the sea.”

Even on Friday, several places in Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Vellore, Cuddalore, Tiruchi, Erode and Dharmapuri districts recorded temperatures below 15 degrees C.