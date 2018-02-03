CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court has stayed the proceedings pending before the Chennai Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against Nissan Motor India and Renault Nissan Automative India.

The first bench of Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose, which stayed the proceedings on Friday while passing interim orders on petitions from the companies, also issued notice to the Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, NCLT and SRL Advisors, a firm providing financial, tax and accounting services, returnable by March 2.

The companies moved the Madras High Court to declare certain provisions of Companies (Transfer of Pending Proceedings) Rules directing the winding up proceedings filed/pending under the Companies Act, as ultra vires the legislative competence of Parliament and the Constitution.

The matter relates to the winding up proceedings initiated by SRL Advisors, which was formerly engaged by the petitioners for services relating to finance, tax and accounting. Subsequently, on noticing ‘enormous and serious frauds in the dealings,’ the petitioner company terminated the services of the firm in July, 2014, reserving its rights to claim amounts paid in excess or demands or liabilities arising out of the gross negligence/wilful misconduct and other amounts illegally/fraudulently misappropriated by the firm in connivance and collusion with ex-employees of the petitioners.

While the termination letter remained unchallenged, SRL Advisors issued a statutory winding up notice under section 434 (1) (a) of the Companies Act in March, 2015 and commenced winding up proceedings before the Madras High Court.

Claiming that SRL had filed an utterly misconceived, frivolous and untenable petition seeking winding up under sections 433 (e) read with 434 (1) (a) and 439 (1)(b) of the Companies Act, Nissan opposed the petition in the High Court.

The dispute was referred to mediation, but failed. Later, it was remanded back to the High Court. In the meantime, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code was brought into effect and certain rules were notified by the Central government directing the winding up filed under Companies Act, to be treated as applications under the new code and adjudicated by NCLT.

“The impugned rules providing for transfer of pending company petitions wherein notice is not served upon the respondent as per Rule 26 of the Company (Court) Rules has been mis construed and misinterpreted and erroneously applied to the present company petition involving SRL Advisors and the petitioners, in which the entire pleadings are over.

Transferring such cases to be adjudicated by NCLT under Insolvency Code is impermissible besides also being wholly unconstitutional,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners further contended that the notification issued by the Central government under Companies Act are beyond the legislative competence of the government and its rule making powers as claimed under section 434 (1) and (2) of the Companies Act and section 239 (1) of the Insolvency Code, besides also being violative of Article 14, 19 (1) (g), 20, 21 and 323B of the Constitution.

“The insolvency resolution mechanism under the Code is substantially different from the mechanism for winding up under the Companies Act and as such, without a specific statutory provision to the contrary, existing provisions cannot be altered,” they contended.