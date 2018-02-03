CHENNAI: Three persons died within a span of just eight hours in separate accidents on highways on the outskirts of the city on Thursday. Police said two of the accidents occurred on the Tambaram-Puzhal bypass road. Around 7.20 pm an unidentified woman pedestrian was knocked down by a van that was transporting milk near Arignar Anna Nagar. Police said the woman appeared to be in her forties. She died on the spot of head injuries, said a police official.

Within two hours of this accident, V Ramesh (36), a cable TV operator, who was riding a motor-bike was hit by a water tanker near Ayapakkam water tank on the Thiruverkadu-Ambattur Road.

Police said Ramesh was headed from Thiruverkadu to Ambattur when the lorry hit his vehicle from behind. The lorry driver fled the scene. Ramesh was ‘declared dead’ at the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he was taken to.

A few hours later, again on the Tambaram-Puzhal bypass road R Selvamani (30), who was driving a mini-van, rammed a truck, parked on the highway.

“The truck driver had not placed any warning board and hence Selvamani could not see the parked vehicle,” said a police officer investigating the case. Selvamani died on the spot.

Couple escape before car catches fire near petrol bunk

A couple travelling in their car escaped after staff at a petrol bunk at Guindy alerted them about smoke in the engine.

Police said Dhanayuthapani of Adyar, was driving along with his wife towards Little Mount on Friday afternoon.

The couple had stopped to fill fuel at a petrol outlet at Guindy when the staff spotted smoke from the engine. They immediately helped the couple come out of the vehicle and pushed it to the main road. The car later caught fire, said the investigation officer.

Passersby alerted fire service who and doused the flames. Traffic came to a halt for more than 30 minutes because of the incident.