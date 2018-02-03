CHENNAI: The AIADMK is planning to issue digital cards (smart cards) to its members once the present drive for new members and renewal of existing membership is over. The digital card will have all details about the card-holder, including his party post, native place, etc., However, a final decision is yet to be taken.

Health Minister Vijaya Baskar

inspecting a mobile food testing

laboratory in the city on Friday

| P Jawahar

This was among the issues discussed at a meet of AIADMK district secretaries on Friday that lasted over an hour-and-a-half. It was chaired by party coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami. Both leaders suggested that duplication of membership should be done away with and the application of such members should be rejected. The meeting also discussed strategies for registering a massive victory in the ensuing elections to local bodies as well as elections to cooperative bodies.

Referring to corruption charges being levelled against the government by opposition parties, both leaders reportedly advised State ministers, MPs and MLAs to function in a way without giving room for complaints.

Sources said secretaries of a few districts have opposed the move to increase number of party districts by bifurcating the larger party units. There was also a suggestion to create one party district for three Assembly constituencies, except in a few places.

TNSCB tenements opened

CM Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday inaugurated new apartment complexes constructed by Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board in Chennai and Madurai, through video-conferencing.

According to a release, 960 apartments, each measuring 416 sqfeet, in 10 blocks, built at a cost of `112.8 crore, were inaugurated at Murthingar street at Vyasarpadi. Similarly, 464 apartments, each of 397 sqfeet, in nine blocks, were inaugurated at Tondiarpet. They were built at a cost of `38.39 crore. In Madurai’s park town, 76 apartments, built at a cost of `5.2 crore, were inaugurated.

Health minister launches Safe and Nutritious Food programme for schools

Chennai: Health minister C Vijaya Baskar on Friday inaugurated the ‘Safe and Nutritious Food at school’ programme and also launched the mobile food safety testing lab at the Directorate of Medical Services here. An official press release said the programme will be implemented in 50 Greater Chennai Corporation schools. The teachers will be provided training on food safety. Later, they will train students on the subject. The minister also released banners on food safety for food traders, and the public. Two omni vans were also presented to ‘No Food Waste’, an NGO, that spreads awareness against wasting food, the release said.

32 jeeps for DEOs flagged off

Chennai: CM Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday flagged off 32 new jeeps for District educational officers to carry out field inspections. The vehicles were purchased at a cost of `1.92 crore. Further, 20 legal heirs of deceased Public Library department workers were given orders of appointment on compassionate grounds, an official release said.