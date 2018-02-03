A traffic police personnel wearing the newly introduced camera on his uniform near Chennai Central on Friday. Four cameras have been given to traffic cops in the pilot phase (EPS | P Jawahar)

CHENNAI: Chennai police may soon be wearing cameras on their uniforms while on duty. In the pilot phase, four cameras have been distributed — one each to Teynampet, Marina, Koyambedu and Flower Bazaar traffic police officers.

A senior police officer told Express that each camera costs `90,000 and the merits and demerits of this will be studied before procuring more. Initially, the police department had planned to buy nearly 150 cameras.

Personnel wearing the camera can decide to switch the recording on or off. A press release said these cameras will be useful in monitoring both the public as well as police personnel.

“Each camera has eight-hour battery back-up and a 32GB storage card,” said another city traffic police officer.

“Though the initially purchased cameras do not have live streaming, the department is proposing procurement of cameras with technology to transfer live footages,” he added.

The idea came up following recent instances of traffic police allegedly harassing the public.

Camera on uniform had already been introduced in States such as Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.