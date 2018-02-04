Don’t have a date for V-Day? Here are three stand-up comics who can drive your loneliness blues away with Forever Alone. Each has his own interpretation of love and draws inspiration from real-life incidents.

CHENNAI: Love is in the air, and unless you are living in the caves or climbing the Everest, there’s no way you can miss the war between expensive gifts Vs mid-month thin wallets and swipe left Vs swipe right. But for those who have no V-Day love to soak in, a trio of stand-up comedians in the city will present a special — Forever Alone — to bring you a night of laughter and fun.

Vikash Paul

Each member of the trio is in a different relationship status at the moment. Sudharshan Ramamurthy aka Soda, The Tinder Reject, who will host the show, is currently in the ‘looking for a relationship’ phase. “People tend to only look at the sweet, mushy side of Valentine’s Day, so we thought we should explore the other side,” says Sudharshan. At the show, the youngest of the three, Soda, will be sharing his real-life past relationship stories, from the weirdest breakup to handle a long-distance relationship. “I have never been in a relationship that lasted for more than a year. Once I was so single that Tinder actually suggested me to myself !” Can it get uncomfortable for people who are part of the stories? “Not really, sometimes I actually invite them to the show and it makes them feel guilty,” he laughs.

Priyanshu Mishra, The Uninterested, has a different story to tell. Thirty, single, and bored of failed relationships, he is on a mission to vent his angst. “At least Sudharshan is young and full of life, jumping from one relationship to the next. I stopped caring a while back,” he rues, adding, “One can still hope, though.” The hopeless romantic, as he proudly calls himself, got on Tinder for the first time on the eve of his 30th birthday, only to find that people are too self-absorbed to accommodate other opinions. “I probably have to turn down all the angst in my show though,” he grins.

Priyanshu Mishra

Vikash Paul — the rogue of the predominantly singles show — is the guy who is now blissfully married. Wait, how does he fit into this show then? “Well, this is my first Valentine’s Day after marriage, and I willgive some advice on marriage,” he smiles. His performance will draw comparisons between life before and after marriage. “I remember when we were dating, towards the end of the day, she would book an Uber and go home...but that’s not happening now!” he laughs, though he makes sure to emphasise that he does, in fact, love his wife.

“Honestly, I don’t know if anyone else will be lucky enough to have a wife who supports your decision to quit a high-paying job to become a full-time comedian. She’s also my best friend.” Though the show is primarily aimed at single folks, Soda feels couples will have just as much fun too. “Because those who were lucky enough to find love will be able to relive their forever-alone days too, right?” he grins. And we can’t help but agree! If you have no weekend plans, we recommend this show for it promises laughter, sarcasm, and relationship gyaan.