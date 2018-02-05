CHENNAI: Officials of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit have detected three cases of gold smuggling at the airport here in three days from Wednesday to Friday. About 1.6-kg gold worth Rs 47 lakh has been seized.

On Friday, Sneha Rajkumar Karani, who arrived here from Dubai, was intercepted and nine crude gold bangles of 24-karat purity were found concealed beneath the top worn by her. The bangles weighed 782 grams valued at Rs 23.75 lakh.

Similarly, on the same day, one Kamal Jeet Singh, who arrived by the same flight, was interrogated and about 499-gram gold of 24-karat purity was seized from him. They were valued at Rs 15 lakh.

On Wednesday, three gold bars weighing 276 grams were seized from one Liyakat Alikhan Moideen Khan. The gold was worth Rs 8.4 lakh.