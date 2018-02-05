CHENNAI: A hospital here has been fined `50,000 by a consumer forum for a false report on a resident testing HIV-positive when he took a pre-employment medical fitness test.

As reports by three other institutions showed that Jifrik Ali had tested negative for HIV, the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum, Chennai (South) directed the Huma Specialist Hospital and Research Centre to pay Ali `50,000 as compensation for his mental agony.

Ali had approached the hospital in April 2006 to get a fitness certificate after he was offered a job in Malaysia.

Shocked after its report said he was HIV-positive, he approached three different testing centres, including the National HIV Reference Laboratory Institute of Microbiology, Madras Medical College.

As three reports showed he was HIV-negative, he sued Huma for `10 lakh.

After nearly 12 years, the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum presided by M Moni recently said the false report amounted to deficiency in service.

“It is very clear from the certificates including HIV Research Centre which shows that the complainant is HIV-negative,” the forum said.

Huma Specialist Hospital and Research Centre stood by its report and insinuated that the complainant, in order to get the job abroad could have given blood samples of other persons for tests to the other centres.

The forum, however, dismissed it since the hospital did not take any steps to prove its contention.

Three ‘negatives’

