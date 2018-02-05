The gold biscuits were found from the pockets of vests and shoes of the accused. | Express Photo Service

BHUBANESWAR: Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) here seized 15 gold biscuits worth over Rs 76.5 lakh from a passenger at Khurda Railway Station on Sunday night.

The passenger, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was apparently attempting to smuggle the gold biscuits, weighing 2.494 kg, into the country.

The accused was on his way from Guwahati to Chennai when the DRI sleuths intercepted him in the train at Khurda Road Railway Station.

During the search, the gold biscuits were found from the pockets of vests and shoes of the accused. All the gold biscuits bore Myanmar markings, Additional Director General, DRI said.

Investigation about the route of the gold and its destination is underway.