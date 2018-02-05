CHENNAI: Like most people in the world who wanted to catch a glimpse of the year’s first major celestial event — the rare lunar trifecta —dubbed the ‘Super Blue Blood Moon’, I headed to the beach to witness the three-for-one combo, which was last seen in 1982. Amid several amateur astronomers, skywatchers and photography enthusiasts trying to get an ‘Instagram-worthy’ shot of the moon, was Bharath Venkateswaran, an engineering student from Panimalar, who set up his telescope next to the Gandhi statue, allowing the crowd to get a closer look at the rare phenomenon.

I stood in a 40-feet queue and observed excited children, older men, women and senior citizens patiently wait for their chance and 25 minutes later, it was my turn. Bharath stepped in, adjusted the view for us and after our 30 seconds, a 60-something man excitedly said, “Let me see! I will never get another chance to view it through a telescope!”

It was a phenomenal experience for many who, come hell or highwater, did not want to miss it. A second year BTech student from Panimalar said, “I have an exam tomorrow, but I am so glad that I was able to share this experience with all these people.”

Bharat, an IT student, who knows it all about coding, algorithms, and structures seemed to be passionate about astronomy. “My father, aunt, and uncle have been astronomy enthusiasts for a long time now. So, I think that’s how I became interested in it too. I would spend hours browsing about different phenomena and celestial bodies online,” he shares.

Seeing his interest in the subject, his aunt gifted Bharath a telescope a couple of years ago, and ever since the telescope has become his inseparable companion. “She bought it from the US and I was so excited to do some ‘skywatching’. It’s a self-learning process and I have begun to explore more related themes on the Internet,” he shares.

Ask him about why he decided to give a free celestial show for the beach goers and he laughs, “It wasn’t planned. My father told me about this rare phenomena and we decided to see it through the telescope from his friend’s terrace. But the view wasn’t clear. That’s when we decided to head to the beach and set up the telescope there. Once I did, a couple of people asked if they could see through it and I agreed. But when I turned around, I saw a long queue and was surprised! I didn’t want to disappoint them and so I stood with my telescope for three hours, letting them see it for themselves,” he narrates.

But it wasn’t an easy task and there were even times when the telescope almost came crashing down. “I was hoping that no one would push it. But sometimes it did happen unintentionally. Thankfully, I caught it before it fell down!’ he smiles and adds that he was surprised that the spectators did not swarm him at any point. “Everyone in the queue was civil,” he smiles.

Bharath emphasises the need to create more awareness about such celestial happenings, but he’s uncertain about how it’d be received. “This time, WhatsApp forwards piqued the interest of people, but I don’t think people would be this interested if it was a recurring phenomenon,” he adds.