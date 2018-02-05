CHENNAI: Holding that vehicle insurance also covers theft of vehicle parts, a consumer forum here has directed an insurance company to pay for a wheel that was stolen from a mini-truck. The District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum, Chennai (North), presided over by K Jayabalan, dismissed the insurance company’s argument that theft was not covered under the policy. The forum pointed to a clause in the policy which explicitly stated that theft is a permissible ground to file a claim.

The theft took place on July 12, 2013 after the complainant, J R Vijayachandran, had parked his vehicle on the road near his office in Vepery. The front right wheel was missing from the vehicle. He filed a complaint with the Vepery police the next day, but police could not trace the wheel.

When Vijayachandran approached the insurance company for compensation, the United India Insurance Company refused to entertain his claim.

“According to the complaint, the value of the wheel including tyre is `5,300,” the forum said, adding, “As per the policy, depreciation has to be deducted from the total value and balance has to be awarded to claimant. The value of wheel is `5,300. By deducting 50% of the said value of the wheel, the complainant is entitled to a sum of `2,650.”

In its defense, the insurance company highlighted a clause in the insurance policy that reads, “the company shall not be liable to make any payment in respect of consequential loss, depreciation, wear and tear, mechanical or electrical breakdown, failures or breakages nor for damages caused by overloading or strain of the insured vehicle nor for loss or damage to accessories by burglary, housebreaking or theft unless such insured vehicle is stolen at the same time.”

The Forum, however, dismissed this argument, saying that section I(1)(ii) of the policy issued to the complainant covers theft and the provision to the said section has to indemnify the insured, taking into consideration the age of the vehicle.

“The front right wheel with tyre has been stolen and not as contended by opposite party which says it is not liable to make any payment,” said the Forum. “Therefore, the opposite party - insurance company - failed to consider the claim of the complainant and hence it is held that the opposite party has committed deficiency in service,” the forum added.