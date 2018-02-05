CHENNAI: In an attempt to raise their voices in support of people afflicted with multiple sclerosis, around 300 people gathered on the Elliot’s beach on Sunday morning for an awareness walk to mark the Multiple Sclerosis Day.

The walk, organised by the Chennai chapter of Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), saw families of those afflicted with multiple sclerosis, students and activists participating in the walk, to throw light on the need to focus on social security measures and other provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016, so that there is a ‘focussed intervention for people with multiple sclerosis’.

Participants walked from the J5 police station to the Velankani church.

Multiple Sclerosis is a neurological disability caused by lesions in the brain and spinal cord leading to different issues in the functions of one or multiple organs of the body. It is commonly known as ‘crippler of the young adult’ and can occur to anyone, particularly young people.

Said Shanmuganathan, an electrical engineer suffering from the condition, “The walk is aimed at raising awareness of the condition. Apart from that, public discussions are also held.”

While a 2015 study by Singhal and Advani found that the condition is being increasingly diagnosed in India, thanks to the increasing number of practising neurologists and easy availability of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), activists argue that unless awareness and focussed intervention are available, the quality of lives with those suffering from multiple sclerosis may not see a turnaround.

According to Smitha Sadasivan, a member of the Disabilities Rights Alliance, multiple sclerosis has been recognised in the list of disabilities under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

However, the fight was far from over.

“Apart from recognising the condition, it must also be ensured that those suffering from it receive the benefits that they are entitled to under the Act. Similarly, the medical board guidelines for persons with multiple sclerosis must be reviewed after consulting disability rights units,” she said.

Know the condition

Multiple sclerosis is a disabling disease of the brain and spinal cord, where the immune system attacks the protective sheath around nerve fibers and causes communication problems between brain and the rest of the body