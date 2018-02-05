CHENNAI: Police have launched a hunt for a middle-aged woman who along with a teen girl, sold fake gold coins and a chain to a homemaker at Perambur on Saturday night.

Police said Chandra (47), of Muniyappa Chetty Street in Perambur, was alone at home on Saturday after her husband Kanagaraj left for work. A middle-aged woman called on her along with a 15-year-old girl and told Chandra that she was from a wealthy family, but was now in a crisis after her husband was hospitalised for cancer.

Showing 10 fake gold coins and a chain, she told her that she was now forced to sell the valuables at cheaper prices. Chandra, who was moved by her plight, told her that she would take them for `25,000, only after checking the gold coins. The woman, who agreed to Chandra’s idea, gave her an original gold coin, asking her to check with a nearby pawn broker. Chandra, who got the coin checked, found it original. After a little while, she decided to buy all gold coins and gave them money. The duo left home in a hurry.

When Kanagaraj came back home, Chandra told him about the gold coins. Growing suspicious, he checked them and found them fake except the original one. He lodged a complaint with the Sembium police.