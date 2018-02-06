CHENNAI: What happens when a group of stand-up comics share the same stage? A lot of funnies of course! Here’s a show that promises to tickle your funny bones with stand up, sketches or songs but, in the most ‘random’ way. Confused? Comedian Abishek Kumar is back with the second edition of The most random show ever.

“As the name suggests the show is the most random show one will ever watch,” states Abishek. “Cities like Mumbai, Delhi have got a lot of variety shows like Kaneez’s general fun show, Son of Abish and so on. So, we wanted Chennaiites to get the taste of such fun shows. Hey, who does not like doing or watching something absolutely random!” In an attempt to give the audience something new to look forward to, The most random show came about in December 2017.

The first episode was at Backyard Cafe Adyar, and it was a full house. “We had a packed house with extra people sitting on the floor just to watch it. In fact, we got requests from most of the audience to keep this format going for more episodes. So hopefully it will keep going,” he grins.

Produced by ‘The Pundits’ (a comedy collective), the second episode will feature comics Baggy (Bhargav), Jagan Krishnan, Bala Suresh, Smarabh Sriram, Harish Rajagopal and their musician Prashanth Srinivas. “How and what we perform with the guests is completely random and will be revealed only during the show. You need to be there to know!” he adds.

What excites comics? “Anything which excites the audience. Because at the end of the day, they decide what we do. It also helps us innovate,” he says.

We asked the group ‘What happens when you meet god?’ Jagan Krishnan (JK), Bala Suresh (BS), Smarabh Sriram (SS), Harish Rajagopal (HR) and Prashant Srinivas (PS), had us in splits with their quirky take on god and spirituality. Here’s a peek…

What would crack god up but also get him thinking?

JK: Definitely not my jokes

BS: Crack!

SS: Religious jokes

HR: My future plans

PS: Any religious text

You get to co-write a stand-up script with god, what would the show be called?

JK: ‘Kadavul irukkan Kumaaru’

BS: Devotionally humourous

SS: Guess who’s back

HR: Laugh or go to hell

PS: Jesus calls

Where would you take god for a date?

JK: As a gentleman, I would let god choose

BS: I wouldn’t

SS: Closest temple... I will introduce him to everyone there and watch as they assume we’ve lost our minds.

HR: Paati’s vada shop, Moon. Duh!

PS: To a screening of any banned Indian Film

If god was a woman, what would your pick-up line be?

JK: What do you mean by ‘If’?

BS: You first appear in front of me, then I’ll use pickup line and all

SS: Please go out with me

HR: I feel weird answering this but here goes… They say you’re inside me, maybe tonight we can switch positions?

PS: Can we go back up to your place tonight?

If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

JK: To give her the courage to eat kaju katli with tomato chutney

BS: The gift of being real

SS: Laziness

HR: An undo button.

PS: To be human for one day

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared in front of you?

JK: What took you so long?

BS: Oh my god

SS: Am I entitled to wishes?

HR: You look way better in person than you do in statues

PS: Machan, you have a lighter?

If you are going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?

JK: Abishek Kumar, Smarabh Sriram and Harish Rajagopal for making me do the ‘most random show ever’

BS: Why three? I want many more up/down there

HR: Hitler – because he’s Hitler. Satan – to ask him why he’s slacking in his work. Cats – just all the cats in the world because that’s where they come from. No kittens though.

PS: The other cast members of this show