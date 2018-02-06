Visitors examine ancient instruments that are on display at the exhibition being organised in the anthropology section of the Chennai Museum | Express

CHENNAI: “If music be the food of love, play on” is a famous quote from the renowned dramatist William Shakespeare’s play Twelfth Night. Music remains an integral part of life of people across continents. The Tamil culture is synonymous with music and dance, with different types of instruments enthralling the people.

An array of ancient music instruments, ranging from string types to percussion and wind, and dance sculptures displayed at the Chennai Museum attracts the visitors and music lovers.

The rare collection includes different types of Yazh, the harp instrument, which is intertwined with the Tamil culture. The hunter’s bow-shaped ‘Virkodi Yazh’, seven-string ‘Sengottu Yazh’, fish-shaped ‘Magara Yazh’, peacock-shaped ‘Peacock Yazh’ and ox-shaped ‘Eruthu Yazh’ offer a treat to the eyes, besides teaching the history of music.

Described by experts as the symbol of the Tamil culture, the percussion instrument Tappu, called Parai, is also displayed at the special exhibition - Rare Musical Instruments and Dance Sculptures - in the anthropological section of the Chennai Museum.

“The exhibition of rare musical instruments and the dance sculptures takes the visitors back to the bygone era making them learn the richness of our culture and traditional glory,” said Kavitha Ramu, Director of Museums.

The collection of Hindustani classical music instruments such as 400-year-old ‘Kashtatarang’ which is similar to the western xylophone, 700-year-old ‘Nagara’, the peacock-shaped ‘Mayur’ still played in Punjab, ‘Esraj’ and the 500-year-old ‘Sarangi’ provides glimpses into the history of the North Indian music.

Instruments used in neighbouring countries, including the ‘Burmese Saung’ which was played in the courts of Burmese dynasties till 1,800s and the Afghanistan-origin ‘Rubab’ too kindle the curiosity of the visitors to know the history behind these musical instruments.

The 2000-year-old ‘Panchamugavadyam’ representing the five-faces of Lord Shiva attracts the eyes of the visitors to the exhibition, besides different types of ‘Veena’.

“It is amazing to see the rare collection of music instruments. It is the first time ever I am seeing these types of instruments,” said Shirish More, a tourist from Mumbai.

The visitors surge on weekend with more than 10,000 footfalls while an average of 1,000 heads get recorded every day on week days, according to officials of the museum.

The exhibition, lasting till Feb. 12, also features collections of dance idols of Natesa of Pallava style and 10th century CE Chozha-style Nataraja.

Blast from the past 2000

One of the instruments exhibited, a ‘Panchamugavadyam’. It is more than 2000 years old