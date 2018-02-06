CHENNAI: The Chennai city police have suspended a head constable in response to a video showing the cop accepting bribe, which was shared on the social media platform on Thursday evening.

The video, taken by a whistle-blower, showed a man in khaki stopping trucks on Muthusamy Salai near Island Grounds on Thursday evening. Head constable Sathyanarayana is attached to the law and order wing of the Flower Bazaar police station.

Police sources alleged that he was transferred from one of the traffic enforcement circles a few months ago.

The heavy vehicles from other states which are checked for proper permit and insurance papers were seen allowed to pass the barricades after the head constable took money from each truck, said a police source.

A senior police officer said, “We are conducting inquiries before initiating departmental action against this guilty policeman, who was part of the uniformed services and was involved in destroying the image of the police personnel in the society.”

City police commissioner AK Viswanathan placed the head constable under suspension on Monday.

Recently, traffic enforcement wing Sub-Inspector Thamaraiselvan was placed under suspension following the suicide of a cab driver Manikandan on the OMR for beating him inside the police outpost.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the traffic policeman was also present there. Since there is no evidence, a probe has been ordered and based on the report, action will be initiated against those involved in the incident.