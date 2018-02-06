CHENNAI: Spread over seven guntas of land, Lakshmi Nursery and Garden (in Lalbagh Siddhaapura) is owned by SK Manjunath, a nature lover, a horticulturist and also a landscaper by profession.

Opened by his grandfather Peramappa and maintained by his father Kuppanna, the garden’s first plants were fruit trees such as rose apple and guava, and green leafy vegetables for use in kitchen. Over time, the small fruit garden turned into a bigger garden and then into a nursery with variety of ornamental plants, medicinal plants, flower plants and others.

SK Manjunath in his garden

“When I was a year old, I lost my father. From then, I saw my mother toiling in the garden to make ends meet. My father too had worked hard passionately to maintain and develop the garden. My brother and I shared this love for it. After my tenth standard, I quit my studies and helped my mother to grow the nursery. Today, my nursery has medicinal plants such as Tinospora cordifolia (Amrutaballi), insulin plants (used in treatment of diabetes), Ruta graveolens (Naagadaali), fruits, vegetables and flower plants. We offer landscaping services too. My brother also has his own nursery called Chikkakuppanna nursery in the same locality,” says Manjunath.

The profession is closely linked to nature, and gardening has taught him immense patience and it has also earned him lot of friends.

He enjoys activities around its upkeep like bringing plants from other places, nurturing them, selling them to people and discovering new species of plants in nearby places. By this, he gets to meet lot of people and talk to them about plants and ways to care for them.

“I love flowering plants such as Hibiscus and ornamental plants. Around 8 to 10 varieties of hibiscus plants were there earlier, but now there are hundreds of varieties of hibiscus plants that are available in different colours, of which only few of them have medicinal properties. There are few of them who believe that certain plants must not be kept in the gardens or nurseries. But I love plants and trees and there is always space for every kind of plant in my nursery,” says Manjunath.

He learns about new plants and gets advice on maintaining them from friends and other people in the gardening fraternity. He feels his profession has brought him closer to nature and Manjunath believes that everyone must have a garden, whether big or small.

Tips for gardening