It is now widely accepted that stress is a killer. It leads to high blood pressure, heart diseases, asthma, psychosomatic diseases, and even cancer in case its frequency is more than an individual can withstand. What has not been emphasises enough is that the modern system of medicine has no lasting remedy or real cure for mental tension.

A reason for this: tension is generally not caused by physical fatigue but by mental factors.

If a person becomes increasingly suspicious of the motives of others, exaggerates one’s own importance and the things they do, feels sad about being neglected, has many expectations from and is in the habit of being over-critical of others, feels traumatised by small disappointments, is too serious about meeting deadlines, and is always rushing to get things done — then anxiety will dominate his thoughts, leaving him with an ambition to do more than his ability allows him to.

No medicine can save him from such stress. Bottling up anger, frustration, hatred, or anxiety naturally weighs one down. While medicines can keep these tendencies in check temporarily by bringing the mind to a state of sleep, they cannot free a person from their own traits that might be the real cause of stress.

Under such conditions, a simple antidote to reduce negative mental traits is to repeat positive thoughts till the stress is reduced, helping one induce love, peace, harmony, faith and self-respect. This meaningful repetition of positive thoughts raises one’s consciousness and brings about a qualitative and attitudinal shift called meditation.

Since there is no other remedy to bring a long-term cure to negative personality traits, meditation is the future medication.