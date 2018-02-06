My dog has a big bed in the hall. Instead of using it, she lies under the glass-top coffee table when we watch TV or she sleeps under the desk when I am working. How can I get her to love her bed?

— Karuna Rao

Hi Karuna,

It seems like your dog would rather sleep or lie down in the room that you are in. Dogs generally prefer cool and dark spaces, like space under the table or study, corners or under the bed for napping. It would be particularly a favourite if the rest of the family spends a lot of time in that place and so it smells familiar to dogs. Sleeping at your foot could give her a sense of comfort and security.

However, if for some reason you still need her to sleep in the bed, then you will have to slowly transition her into this spot.

To begin with, move the bed around and lay it in areas where she would prefer to sleep. For instance, if you are in the living room, bring the bed closer to your feet or to the spot where she usually lies. Instead of lying on the floor, encourage her to sleep on the bed while still staying close to you. You can add a few of your old clothes so that the bed smells like you. This will give her comfort. Move the bed to your room in the nights where she can be with you, yet sleep in her own designated cozy spot.

Do not force her to sleep on the bed. Once she gets familiar with the bed, you can slowly move it back to the spot you want it to be. Consider other reasons for her not choosing to lay on the bed — maybe it is too warm and she prefers the cold floor. If she still doesn’t want to use the bed, let her be! All she wants is to be with you.

