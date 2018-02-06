CHENNAI: THE Prince of Arcot Educational and Charitable Trust has been established and registered, under the Indian Trust Act, according to a statement issued by the Nawab. The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, is the president of the trust while Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali, Dewan to the Prince, will be its secretary.

U Mohamed Khalilullah, FCA, Agent to the Prince of Arcot Endowments, will be the treasurer and immediate family members of the Prince and a few prominent persons from different walks of life will be the other trustees.

The aims of the Trust are to promote education of all types and to establish, take over, adopt, support, manage, fund and run educational, professional, medical and technical institutions for the benefit of all irrespective of caste, creed, religion or sex, and especially the minority communities and weaker sections.

The Trust shall provide financial assistance to deserving scholars and will award scholarships and prizes, and help those who desire to take up higher studies abroad and will also give charitable assistance to deserving persons.

GM Yahya, former Dean, Thanjavur Medical College, a senior member of Arcot family, made the first contribution to the Trust.