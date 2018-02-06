CHENNAI: As you make your way to the DAMned Art Festival through the doors of Lalit Kala Akademi, it is impossible to miss the striking, big kolam at its entrance. Unlike the usual ones drawn outside most homes, this one is an installation made with different objects — like the garbage collected from around the mouth of the Adyar river. Created by multidisciplinary artist Parvathi Nayar, and called ‘Reimagined River’, this particular kolam draws attention to the pollution in rivers.

From installations and sculptures made from around 1,00,000 plastic bottle caps to photographs and videos showcasing the story of the Cooum, a polluted water body that is the most ignored today — the theme reflects across other artworks and multimedia on exhibit too.

Organised by the Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, the DAMned Art Festival, is a month-long exhibition curated by Florian Matzner and Ravi Agarwal that aims to create awareness among people. “We ideated this two years ago, and wanted to exhibit on the banks of the Cooum river but did not get the permission to do so, and therefore it got postponed,” says Florian.

“Public art is relatively new to Chennai. Every day is a new learning experience. We always believe that the project started the very moment we discussed it, so in that sense, it is claiming public space and it is a constant process,” says Ravi. Internationally recognised and acclaimed artists like Anna Witt, Arunkumar, Atul Bhalla, Atelier Le Balto, Gigi Scaria, Gram Art Project and Shweta Bhattad, Layour Collective, Mischa Kuball, Ooze Architects along with Marjetica Potrc, Parvathi Nayar, Raumlabor, Rohini Devasher and Suyeon Yun, have displayed their works at the exhibition.

While some of the artists have installed their works inside the hall, a few others couldn’t do so because their works were site-specific, and had to be put up by the banks of the rivers whose cause they espouse. Their works were exhibited through video installations, films, and photos that help the viewers get a powerful visual message. “I did a similar project on Public Art in Germany back in 2016, and there were artists, politicians, etc. from Chennai who participated. This motivated us to do a similar project here as well. We have both Indian and European artists collaborating on 13 different works, but spreading one message — it is like 13 chapters of a single book,” adds Florian.

Anna Witt, one of the artists whose installation is called ‘The Circle of Life and Things’, a participatory community project includes a video explaining the process that led to the whole installation. “It is recycling, processing and creating newer products. I have included different perspectives with respect to saving rivers as well,” she explains.

DAMned art will be on exhibit till March 4 from 11 am to 9 pm at Lalit Kala Akademi. For details

call: 28291692