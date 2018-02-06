CHENNAI: Growing ear cartilage cells in lab may soon become a reality as doctors from SIMS Hospital and SRM University claim that they are on the verge of creating a technology that would help those in need of artificial ear.

Researchers will participate in a panel discussion at SIMS Hospital on Tuesday to highlight key developments in their work.

This research would spell hope for those suffering from congenital deformity. “These are in the end stage of research on animals before the doctors are confident it is ready to be used on humans. This technique uses the latest 3D printing technology and the cells are grown in the lab first before implanting in the same animal,” according to a statement issued by the SIMS.

Since the cartilage is taken from ear of same animal, it does not get rejected as a foreign body, the statement claimed, adding that the doctors have researched for over three years and are awaiting ethical clearance.

Italian doc discusses aortic diseases at SIMS

Roberto Di Bartolomeo, Director of Cardiac Surgery Unit at the alma mater Studiorum -University of Bologna, Italy, who addressed the doctors at SIMS Hospital here on Friday, spoke about recent developments in the management of aortic diseases such as aneurysm and dissection and aortic valve replacements. A release from the hospital said, “Roberto Di Bartolomeo also discussed the new development of endovascular graft repair for aortic aneurysm that has changed the treatment options.”