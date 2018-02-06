Pharrell Williams wasn’t thinking about doodles when he crooned the Happy song but Srirama Santhosh seems to have imbibed the spirit of it. ‘Daily dose of happiness’, his exhibition of the doodle series, is inspired by simple everyday things that made him smile and laugh.

CHENNAI: During his solo photography exhibition, ‘Moods of Rock’, in July 2017 artist-cum-cinematographer Srirama Santhosh had hinted at a “unique show”. That’s why it seems like déjà vu when Sriram says, “This has always been my dream and this could probably be the first time that a doodle art show is being presented in an art gallery in Chennai!” The creator of ‘Happy Being’, a doodle series, is excited about his exhibition, ‘Daily dose of happiness’, at Dimple’s Art Gallery.

“The series is a mixture of characters like Happy man, Happy woman and Happy Lala (an elephant). It is a representation of the happiest moments of life; the simple things I see and experience everyday,” smiles Srirama who has been doodling for over 14 years.

Drawing squiggly lines, caricatures and doodles have been a favourite pastime for the artiste. “I have always maintained a doodle diary. But, they were all random and scattered forms that used to reflect my mood. In 2016, I decided to bring them under a single frame. That’s when I started ‘doodle monk’ and the ‘happy being doodles’ series,” explains the photographer who has worked with ace cinematographer PC Sreeram for almost seven years.

Talking about the main characters of the series – Happy man, Happy woman and Happy Lala, he explains, “Initially, it was just Happy man. Later, I began receiving enquiries on why it was just a man! So, I introduced Happy woman and Happy Lala. Though the names of my characters are different, they are all about finding happiness in everything.”

For instance, his doodles portray finding happiness in the simplest things – in sharing a blanket and singing in the shower to having a kulfi at midnight and taking a selfie. “Along with the doodles, I insert a positive message. Sometimes when I am sad, my doodles help me recharge. In today’s world, there’s a dire need for such positivity,” he opines.

Srirama has exhibited 57 of his doodle works from the series. “Honestly, people don’t see doodles as a conventional art form; some people think that it’s a waste of time. But in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi, it is valued. What people like about doodles is that it can be incorporated into different objects like clocks, mugs, coasters and notebooks to give it a quirky touch,” points out the doodler who has also curated a series of ‘Happy being’ merchandise.

So, is a second edition of a doodle show on the cards? “Well, that’s the idea. But I need to see how this exhibition is being received. If it clicks then, I am a happy man! I am also looking to create more awareness about doodles in the city,” he adds.