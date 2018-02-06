CHENNAI: Situated on a hillock off the Chennai-Tiruchirapalli highway, is a temple dedicated to Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal. Devotees enter the temple via a mandapa, belonging to the era of the Vijayanagara kings, which can be dated back to the 15th or 16th centuries AD, which has many exquisite sculptures adorning the pillars.

The main sanctum houses the beautiful image of Prasanna Venkatesa Perumal, similar to the image of Venkatachalapathi in Tirumala (Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh). Perumal holds the conch and the discus in the upper hands while the lower right hand is in abhaya pose (offering protection to worshippers) and the left hand is in kati pose (resting on the hip). This image, believed to be self manifested (svayambhu murti), is seen with a rod (sengol) resting on the right hand.

Goddess Lakshmi worshipped as Alarmelmangai Thayar, is similar to the one in Tiruchanur (Tirupati). Noteworthy are two bold and beautiful carvings of goddess Lakshmi and Yoga Narasimha on two pillars of the sanctum of this goddess. A shrine for Andal, as also stone images for the Alvars (twelve important devotees of Vishnu) and a grand image of the Vaishnava preceptor Ramanujacharya are close by.

Other sanctums in this temple are for Garuda, Sudarsana (personification of the discus of Vishnu), Bhuvaraha, Venugopala with Rukmini and Satyabhama and Rama with Sita and Lakshmana. Interestingly, there is an image of Raja Todarmalla, also called Ramayamatya Todaramalla, seen in this temple. He was a Hindu chieftain who served under Sadat-ulla-Khan (1710-1732), the first Nawab of the Carnatic. He played a notable part in preserving many important Vishnu temples in Tamil Nadu. It is believed that this chieftain made arrangements for numerous rituals and festivals in the Thirumalai Vaiyavur temple.

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture