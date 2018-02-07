CHENNAI: The Chennai city police Wednesday claimed that it rounded up and arrested 73 history-sheeters when they assembled last night to celebrate the birthday of a rowdy-sheeter on the city outskirts.

The men, who were carrying weapons like sickle and knife, were also allegedly blocking the traffic on the Outer Ring Road near Ambattur during the birthday celebration of one Vinu.

"Around 75 to 80 men had come to the Outer Ring Road to celebrate the birthday of a history-sheeter Vinu, of Choolaimedu, blocking the vehicles passing on the stretch. Our team rushed to the spot and nabbed them," said a senior police officer.

Besides the arrest of the 73 men, police seized 38 motorbikes, 35 knives, eight cars and three sickles.

A police officer said Vinu has several cases pending against him including murder cases. "Whereas most of the other men have at least a couple of criminal cases pending against them. Most of them are facing cases of murder or robbery, " he said.

The police team that carried out the operation included three assistant commissioners, two inspectors and 21 sub-inspectors.

