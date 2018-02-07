CHENNAI: Don’t want to go the expensive candle-lit dinner and the cheesy teddy bear-route for Valentine’s Day? Yeah, neither do we! Luckily for us, Chennai has some great options, and Abinaya Kalyanasundaram lists some fun and offbeat activities you can do with your partner to make the most of this love season.

Camp with the stars

Couldn’t take the day off? No problem. Take the night off and go camping at a romantic private beach just 90 minutes away from Chennai (near Mahabalipuram). Expect serene silence but for the rhythmic beach waves, faded moonlight, a warm bonfire and starlit skies. Organised by Tent n Trek, a couple package costs `4,999 inclusive of tent stay, sleeping bags, and buffet dinner and breakfast. What’s more, in case you want to tag along your little ones too, it’s free for children eight years and below! For details call: Tent n Trek — 91595 44544

Get inked

Yes, it does sound a bit extreme, but nothing says ‘I love you’ more than a permanent symbol on your skin. From cheesy but cute half-hearts and birds to elaborate neck-and back matching tattoos — there are tons of ideas to choose from. If you’re feeling apprehensive, start with a minimal half-and-half heart. Words of caution: We will not take any responsibility for future regrets, so we suggest getting symbols or motifs done, instead of names (doesn’t hurt to be cautious)! Studios to try: Talisman, Yantra, Irezumi. For details, call: Talisman Tattoo Studio — 9841318546, Yantra Tattoos — 94442 27772 and Irezumi Tattoo Artists & Body Piercing Studio — 98840 87177

Nothing better than a road trip

And no, we do not mean to Mahabs or Puducherry. Ditch the traffic on the ECR and go up north to Pulicat Lake instead. You can take a boat ride and go island hopping, and if lucky, you can spot some flamingos too! (Ask the local fishermen when you get there). You can also wander through the brightly painted houses of the village for some great photo-ops. Sure, there won’t be a fancy café for food, but nothing can beat the fresh fish fry, we hear. Bonus points if you start early in the morning — riding through the foggy roads and misty fields enroute — is a great start for a romantic day.

Unwind with couple spas

While this one might burn a hole in your pocket, you will find these couple spas worth it. Whether young lovers keen on having some fun or old timers who want to rekindle the passion in their relationship, these treatments help couples to connect — mind, body and soul. Book a couples’ package and spend a nice relaxed afternoon unwinding with your partner over an aromatherapy massage with flavoured oils, and opt for additional services like scrubs, face massage, ear candling, steam room and jacuzzis etc. Most spas in Chennai offer couple services. We recommend: River Day spa, which gives welcome drinks and a special gift in some packages. Basic package starts at `4,500). For details call: River Day spa —

80562 52525 (Note: Some spas require marriage certificates and ID card for these services).

Get fit together

Sweating it out like a pig is probably not your picture of an ideal date, but hear us out. Chennai has some great offbeat fitness hangouts that actually turn out to be crazy fun. Bring out the child in you by heading to the Airborne Trampoline Park and jump till you drop, or pump up the adrenaline with a two-hour rock climbing session at Fit Rock Arena. If you’re more into calm fitness, look out for couple yoga events. For details, call: Partner Yoga By Jolly & Tshering, YogFt Yoga Studio — 9962991361, Airborne Trampoline Park — 7397424919, Fit Rock Arena — 9962357035

Spice it up with Salsa!

Take your partner for a sensual spin at Swirl Sensual Nights organised by Salsa Madras in association with TAJ Gateway. With a hot mix of numbers of Kizhomba and Bachata varieties, the night is sure to get a lot better if you end it on the right note. The event will have live mix with DJ Selva, and plus, Entry is free! Starts 9 pm onward at Swirl High Energy Bar, The Gateway Hotel. For details call:

Salsa Madras— 81220 72572

Go on a date by the sea

Just a 40 km drive away from Chennai is Kovalam with its great surfing spots. The Covelong Point and Bay of life rent out surfing boards on an hourly basis, where you can try your hand at surfing, paddle boarding and kayaking into the sunrise. Covelong Point has a quaint little café that serves yummy south Indian and continental breakfast, and has good accommodation if you plan to stay the night. If you’d like something a tad more adventurous, you can head further down to Beach Adventures and try jet skiing, banana floating and if you’re up for it, riding an ATV on the beach sands. (For details, call: Covelong Point —

98842 72572; Bay of life — 76670 75875; Beach Adventures — 95433 11999)

Create some art

There’s no greater joy than spending quality time together and making some art. Spend an afternoon at the first-of-its-kind ceramic painting studio, Paint Me Happy, and soak yourself in a creative experience. You get to choose from a variety of ‘ready to paint’ pottery pieces, and unleash the artist in you with non-toxic, water soluble paints. Your handpainted piece will be glazed and fired in a kiln and ready to be picked up in a week. (Choose the acrylic piece option if you want to take it home). For details, call: Paint Me Happy — 90030 77711 (By prior registration only)

A gift to say it best...

If your partner loves to read, get them a customised DIY book-box full of their favourite reads plus matching accessories. Slip in some notes and chocolates, and you’ve got yourself a very happy bae.

Gift something living for a change. No, not a baby! Visit your local nursery and get a plant for his/her room. A flowery azaleas shrub or a more leafy weeping fig plant. Better yet, gift a puppy or a kitten if they have the ability to host one. (Hands down, best gift ever!)

Personalised caricatures or mini ceramic dolls are really cute and creative. If you’re not an artist yourself, check out caricme.com or mycutemini.in for some great ideas.