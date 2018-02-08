CHENNAI: Passengers boarding their flights at the international terminal at the airport here have been requested to report well in advance to clear the baggage screening process as the Chennai International Airport is making a transition towards inline baggage screening system.

A Chennai Airport spokesperson told Express that passengers would be put to inconvenience till March 31, 2018 when the new system would be put in place. Currently, a part of departure-registered baggage will be handled by stand-alone X-ray machines which could cause delay.

Once the new machinery is put in place, passengers will no longer have to queue up before the X-ray machines to have their baggage scanned, as it will be replaced by inline baggage screening facility. Under this, travellers can go straight to the airline’s check-in counter and drop their baggage on the belt. Scanning happens in several stages even as each piece of baggage travels on the belt to hub from where it will go into the belly of the aircraft.

The spokeswoman said that in view of the ongoing steps to ease congestion, visitors’ entry to the international terminal has been suspended till the modification procedure is completed.

