CHENNAI: Three men from the rival gang of Binu, a notorious rowdy during whose birthday bash the police nabbed several history-sheeters, were arrested in Arumbakkam late on Saturday.“We got a tip-off from one of the informers about the presence of some history-sheeters in Arumbakkam. So, we started checking vehicles on the Poonamallee highway and nabbed three men riding two bikes,” a senior police officer told Express.

The arrested were identified as Alausdin (38), Gunaseelan (30) and Appu (29). Alauddin is wanted in four murder cases, while Gunaseelan and Appu are the accused in theft cases, the police said.A preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested men belonged to the Radhakrishnan gang, which has rivalry with Binu. All the three were later remanded in judicial custody. Further investigations are on in the matter.