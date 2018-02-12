CHENNAI:Let’Z SynergiZe along with Backyard, recently presented the second edition of Soulistic, an event that encourages people to share stories through different art forms — from storytelling to music and mime. “Although a Chartered Accountant (CA) student, I always had a passion for writing, and I would write small snippets and present it at open mics. One day, I thought, why not organise an event where many art forms could be presented together? And that is how Soulistic was born,” said Abhinaya Ranganathan, the organiser.

Around 30 people from different age groups and backgrounds participated in the open mic session. They narrated diverse tales of heartbreak, overcoming stereotypes and more. “This is my first time at Soulistic. I loved meeting different artistes because frankly, I am tired of talking to comedians all the time,” said Aaquib Jaleel, a city-based stand-up comic.

The previous edition was conducted last month at Wandering Artist to good reviews, and Abhinaya says that she plans to organise this every month. “Last time, we had more people belonging to the 20-40 age group. But this time, even children were present,” she shared. Many upcoming musicians were also part of the crowd.

“I have been playing at different events regularly, be it solo or with my band. I think we should have more such events to promote young talent,” said Kiran Kashyap, vilonist, Yazhi band. Conducting an event like thi has several challenges. “The biggest challenge is when people don’t turn up after registering,” Abhinaya added.