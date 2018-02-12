CHENNAI: The Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project which got stalled for the last five years is likely to be revived by adding additional 11 km and linking the elevated corridor to the outer ring road and connecting all the way to Bengaluru. National Highway Authority of India regional officer H M Naqvi told Express on the sidelines of a Confederation of Indian Industry meet on ‘Tamil Nadu State Connectivity’ that they were considering this proposal of adding another 11 km of elevated corridor linking the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in a detailed project report which is likely to be submitted by April.

This comes as the National Highway Authority was going to invite bids for having an elevated corridor linking the outer ring road near Nazarethpet with Sriperumbudur as part of Rs 20,000-crore Chennai-Bangalore Expressway, which passes through Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. Naqvi refused to provide details on cost of the project. The bids are likely to open this week, he said.

A Chennai Port source said that it is likely to be done phase-wise with importance given to the 19-km stretch. If the link is established, then the heart of the city will be linked to the high-speed corridor making travelling easier, a Chennai Port official said. This would also reduce the pressure on city roads as those wanting to travel outside Chennai can use the upcoming corridor.

Meanwhile, to ensure that the Maduravoyal-Chennai Port project goes smoothly, there is a need to acquire 1.47 hectares of private land. But the land was not acquired as the government did not release funds. As a result compensation has to be paid now as per the new Land Acquisition Act, which could cost the exchequer dearly. The port official said that the issue would be resolved soon.

Project fact file

Approval date:May 2009

Completion date envisaged: September 2013

Work stopped: March 2012

Initial project cost: D1,345 crore

Work completed till now: 14.79 pc

Total number of project-affected families to be shifted: 7,400

Commercial establishments to be shifted: 458 in Chintadripet and Pudupet Pvt land to be acquired but award not passed: 1.47 hectares