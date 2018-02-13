CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail is planning to invest Rs 400 crore to start work on its second phase by floating tenders for three consultants to design civil structures and prepare drawing for execution of civil, architectural, track and other works.

Official sources told Express that the decision was taken during a high-level meeting wherein tenders will be floated to design the alignment of both elevated and underground structures as well as proposed Madhavaram depot.

Metro Rail will fund the project. The cost will be adjusted once the project is approved. Similarly, Metro Rail will also start the geo-technical investigation for the second phase and tenders in this regard will be floated soon, sources added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that only 50 per cent of the second phase of Metro Rail will be initially funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency and tenders are likely to be awarded in the financial year.

Metro Rail had already submitted a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) seeking Rs 80,000 crore for implementing the second phase which will have three corridors. These include Madhavaram-Siruseri, Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus (CMBT)-Lighthouse and Madhavaram-Sholinganallur. The proposal is being revised to extend the rail line from Lighthouse near Marina Beach to Poonamallee on the city’s outskirts at an additional cost of Rs 3,850 crore.

However, the DPR has yet to get the approval from the Centre as the State is yet to come up with a revised Comprehensive Urban Mobility Plan (CUMP) under the National Transit Oriented Development Policy formulated by the State. Sources indicated that Metro Rail has started work to prepare a CUMP after Rs 2.12 crore was sanctioned for the project during the beginning of this month.The first phase of the Metro commenced service in 2015.

Expensive project

Rs 88,000 Estimated cost of second phase, according to Detailed Project Report (DPR)