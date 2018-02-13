CHENNAI: A college student who tried to escape after allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a man was chased by the public for nearly six kilometres near Meenambakkam on Sunday and finally intercepted by police. Fourteen stolen mobile phones and a knife were recovered from him.

Police said M Harish (19) was studying second year B Com in a private college at Meenambakkam. He mainly targeted people walking alone.“On Sunday, Harish reportedly snatched a mobile phone from a man near Meenambakkam and tried to escape on his bike, when the public chased him for about six kilometres. He was on his bike and tried to escape, but two passers-by chased him even on the interior roads where he tried to escape. Subsequently, police who were checking vehicles intercepted Harish. Police recovered 14 stolen mobile phones and a knife from him,” said the investigating officer.

Interrogation revealed that he had reportedly snatched three other mobile phones at Maduravoyal, Koyambedu and near MMDA colony before he came to Meenambakkam.Police said he was allegedly under the influence of drugs. Harish’s father worked in Singapore.The youth lived with his mother and younger brother near Pallavaram. He was remanded to judicial custody on Monday.

In the last two days two robberies had taken place in daytime in residential areas in the city. CCTV footage that surfaced on Sunday revealed the horrors of chain-snatching incidents targeted at women. The clips showed women being dragged on the road as the robbers grabbed their jewellery.Investigations are going on to nab the culprits in both the incidents.