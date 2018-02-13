CHENNAI:The severed head of a 33-year-old man was found near a government office at Kattankulathur in Kancheepuram district on Monday. The torso was later recovered from a farm over 20 km away.

Police identified the victim as R Balaji of Konathi near Guduvanchery and suspect that he was murdered to take revenge for his alleged involvement in the murder of a DMK functionary in 2012.

“Passersby in the morning noticed the severed head near the block development office on the Chennai-Tiruchy Highway and alerted us,” said a police officer.One of the local people identified it as that of Balaji and informed his family.Around noon, the torso was found disposed in a farmland near Manimangalam.

“His mother Ambika identified the body,” said a police officer.

Police sources said Balaji was a suspect in the 2012 murder of one B Ravi Prakash, who was the then vice chairman of Chengalpattu municipality and affiliated to DMK party.Balaji was allegedly part of a gang which is suspected to have murdered Ravi Prakash.The Manimangalam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on to ascertain what led to the incident.