CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC), a State highways wing, is to begin widening of the 16-km stretch between Oragadam and Walajabad into six lane highway.

The move aimed at catering to the increasing vehicular movement on the Oragadam industrial corridor and to ease congestion between Chennai and Kancheepuram stretch via Walajabad.

The road project estimated to cost Rs 163 crore is to widen the existing road into six lanes with 12.5 meter carriageway on both sides, besides 0.61 metre width median.

The existing road has a width of seven to nine metres from Oragadam to Walajabad passing through Mettupalayam, Thollazhi and Vellapakkam villages.

The widening of stretch was part of upgrading 57 km long Oragadam Industrial Corridor Project road into six lanes, involving a 24 km road from Singaperumalkoil to Sriperumbudur of State highways 57 and 33.3 km road from Vandalur to Walajabad in State highways of 48.

The Vandalur-Walajabad road handles about 40,000 vehicles a day. They are mostly heavy vehicles, including trucks, container trucks and multi-axle vehicles for loading and unloading goods. At night, these vehicles get piled up towards Walajabad road.

In addition to this, vehicular traffic between Kancheepuram and Chennai via Walajabad is on the increase.

Officials said the widening works would ease vehicular movement towards Kancheepuram. “Along the stretch, a few parcels of land need to be acquired for the widening and the government had already issued orders,” said an officer.

The TNRIDC had already floated tenders for the project. “On completion of paper work, orders would be issued to commence the work. It is likely to start by April, “ said an officer.

Of the 24-km road from S P Koil to Sriperumbudur, 22.5 km road had been widened into six lanes and works on the remaining stretch had been delayed due to issues in land acquisition. Up-gradation of 18 km road between Vandalur and Oragadam is nearing completion.