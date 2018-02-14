CHENNAI: Entrepreneurship is not about being successful, but rather to be of value. It’s not about ideas. It’s about making them happen. There’s more to starting a business than just the first impulse. Startupedia, over the past five years, has been committed to be standing in this gap to make your great idea into a great valuable and viable startup.

RK Mishra, director, IPE, conceptualised an Entrepreneurship Development Programme, marking the silver jubilee of IPE in 2014 and launched Startupedia — a national level startup event. This forum provides an opportunity to startup enthusiasts, working professionals and students to showcase their innovative ideas and launch their business. Their mission is to provide a platform to enable young minds to visualise their journey with specific initiatives supported by rationale and justification, covering areas like new products, new markets, structure and functional strategies, and social enterprise.

This season marks the fifth edition of Startupedia and is being organised on February 15 and 16, at the IPE Shamirpet Campus. Startupedia’18 is hosted in association with SIDBI, Parasakti Cement, IDBI, SECL, WCL, Saboo Motors, Mahesh Bank, TiE Hyderabad, Hyderabad Angels, Chatur Ideas, CLOwork, NEN, Frapp, Elyuxen, Whatastory, Stumagz, Festpav.com, edInbox, Yourstory, The New Indian Express and Fever 94.3 FM. Over 300 teams from across India have registered.

This is a dedicated fully mentored 37-hour programme, where the participants are groomed to define, refine and execute their ideas into viable business, by startup gurus and industry captains.

The first day is dedicated to industry captains addressing about blockchain, AI, venture capital, startup financing, social entrepreneurship, startup marketing and advertising, E-commerce, cryptocurrency, how to set up a business, and mentoring and grooming of the teams. On the second day, participants will pitch their plans to a jury comprising industry captains and prospective investors.

This year IPE is launching its incubation centre and official logo for Startupedia – where the bulb symbolises the fortitude of generating new ideas and rocket represents the synergy needed to execute the ideas

The guest list includes Ramesh Loganathan, professor, IIITH, Ravi Duvelapally, VP, technology & business incubation, SR Innovation Exchange, Vivek Verma, co-founder and investor, IIIT Seed Fund, Suresh Reddy, chairman & CEO, Lycos Internet, Sampath Kumar, GM, SIDBI, Sushant, cyber law expert and techno legal consultant, CA Rahul Joshi, founder, Fillingmantra.com, Younus Kabir, co-founder and managing partner, Barakah Finserve and more.

What is special?

● Expose yourself to mentors, investors and venture capitalists.

● Exclusive case-to-case mentorship.

● Excellent channel to meet entrepreneurs

● Insights into entrepreneurial concerns by industry stalwarts

● Conversion of ideas into a viable plan

● Win cash prizes