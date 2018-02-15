S Daswant, accused in the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl whose half-burnt body was found in Mugalivakkam | EPS

CHENNAI: The judgment in a case relating to the sexual assault and murder of a seven-year-old girl, in which S Daswant is facing trial, will be delivered on February 19. The case was registered by Mangadu Police last year.

Special judge in Chengalpattu Mahila Court P Velmurugan reserved the judgment in the case on Wednesday. The cross-examination of 34 witnesses have been completed in a span of two months.

Daswant, who is facing trial in the February 2017 rape and murder, was arrested and later detained under the Goondas Act in March. As there was a delay on the police’s side to file the chargesheet, the Madras High Court quashed his detention and he came out on bail in September.

Later, Mangadu Police filed a 220-page chargesheet in the court with all the evidences related to the murder and the trial began. After release, Daswant was residing along with his family at Kundrathur.

On December 2, he allegedly murdered his mother S Sarala when she was alone at home, stole her jewellery and escaped to Mumbai. On December 6, a special team nabbed him from South Mumbai.

However, he managed to escape from police in Mumbai the very next day. With the help of Mumbai Police, Chennai Police nabbed him again on December 8 and brought him back to the city.

The police interrogated him in front of his father, when he allegedly admitted that he had also planned to murder his father.

On December 19, Daswant submitted a petition to the sessions court judge at Chengalpattu seeking punishment in the child rape case, instead of a trial. However, judge Velumurugan warned him and assigned legal aid service to him, after which Daswant withdrew his petition.