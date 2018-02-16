CHENNAI: When Frederick Knott penned down the script for the play Dial M for Murder back in 1952, he probably had no idea that it will be taken up for re-staging, seven decades later. The classic story, produced by The Madras Players, is being rehearsed as we speak. Not just that, the play has a phenomenal cast and crew dedicated to bringing the best of this cult classic.

“We are sticking to the same script, we got the rights from the UK,” says director Shaan Katari, adding that this is her debut in directing adult plays.

Not a typical whodunit, the story format reveals the identity of the killer right from the start. “Which makes it all the more interesting. Because then the question is not ‘Who did it?’ but rather ‘Will he be caught by the inspector?’,” says Shaan.

She proceeds to paint a quick picture of the tale for the unfamiliar — a charming villain plans to murder to his wife and a murder does take place. The story follows through the eyes of Inspector Hubbard and whether the case is cracked ultimately, or the real culprit gets away with it.

“It’s a case of who outsmarts who,” Shaan adds, adding that being a lawyer, she is more so interested in this story. Were any changes made to the original script to suit our audience? “Not much. It was a long play, so we have trimmed it a down to 90 minutes.”

Dial M for Murder is more known by Alfred Hitchcock’s film adaptation of the same name in 1954, which Shaan watched recently. “I wanted to see how differently it was done,” she smiles. “In the movie, you can zoom into one person to highlight the subtle facial expressions etc., but in a play, there has to be more energy, and we have tried hard to make it a lot more vibrant and interesting.”

The cast was chosen through a mix of auditions and straight choice, and rehearsals began in January, meeting four times a week. “I play the murderer,” PC Ramakrishna says ominously. “A fairly sinister character with a very easily blackmailable past — and a whole string of unanticipated events that happen after I’m hired to kill.”

Ramakrishna refuses to reveal further except ‘there is just one mistake the villain makes that gives him away’. “I challenge the audience to discover that one mistake!” he laughs.

Niloufer Seth Siddharth, who plays the female lead says she loves the challenges of her character. “On one side I’m the sad and victimised wife, and on the other, I’m a promiscuous woman,” she says, adding a note that Grace Kelly plays that role in the Hitchcock film. “Those are big shoes to fill, but I’m going to give it a good shot.”

The Madras Player’s production of Dial M for Murder is set in 1980s in England, in the time of rotating dial telephones and 80’s style fashion — coats, ruffled white shirts, black ties and berets- rummaged form actors; wardrobes, some sponsored and made by Bas studios. The sets are being recreated to match from pictures of the play too. “It’s all so much fun, and I’m excited about how it’s all going!” Shaan gushes, adding that it’s a lot simpler than she thought to direct senior artists. “All the actors are excellent and very committed,” she says.

Dial M for Murder will be staged in Chennai in three shows next month.

Dial M for Murder will be staged on March 2,3 and 4 from 7.15 pm onwards

at Museum Theatre Egmore. Suitable for ages 13+. Tickets on BookMyShow. For details call: 9381911977