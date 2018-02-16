CHENNAI: French choreographer and dancer Eric Languet calls his upcoming production, Weight of Joy, anything but ‘nice and pretty’. Produced by Alliance Francaise of Madras, the performance is a carnival by four Europeans and four Indians, two of whom are hearing impaired. It explores a moment of joy told through words, acts, and movements, and asks the pertinent question: what price do we pay for joy?

Two months back, when the eight performers began their journey with this question, they all agreed that a moment of joy was intense, short-lived, and could be either blissful or harmful. “It really depends on where we are. In a group, for example, it’s easier to lose our sense of responsibility. We could even be violent if the group wants. That is a big price to pay,” explains Eric.

The idea came to him while looking for a concept that was common to the two cultures. “There needed to be a thematic reason for the performers to get together, party, and be joyful. What better than a carnival where we let loose, and become someone else, forgetting all responsibilities,” says Eric.

Eric does not believe in showing his dancers what to do. “I give them tasks and ask questions. They could respond with anything — a movement, a drawing, a scene, etc. Their answers go on to build the piece,” he says. Initially, Indian performers were not used to his style. “They were a bit clueless, but in the end it’s all their own movements, not mine.”

Eric approached Ability Foundation that works with issues of disability, and met two persons with hearing impairment. “They had never performed before. And because the sign language is so expressive, when I asked them to act, there was a bit of an over-action,” he shares. He also arranged for sign language classes that became a part of the choreography.

It was impossible for Eric to not question the social structures that stared him in his face here. He read Arundhati Roy, and was inspired by visual artist Rajyashri Goody’s Skyscape — a tangible interpretation of the varna system — the piece is a small room with shoes hanging from the ceiling.

“It was striking that anyone who enters the room had to bend with the shoes above their head; a representation of the status of Dalits in India,” says Eric, who transposed this idea into movement for one of the scenes in Weight of Joy. “The scene will have a woman walking on a half-naked man. She just keeps walking and never touches the floor.”

Is the Weight of Joy, then, a political piece? Eric says that he’s far beyond trying to be political. “I’m no activist. I don’t like it when people take things for granted, and that’s the reality that I try to question with my choreography. I believe my work as a teacher, on the other hand, is really political,” says Eric whose methods are influenced by his teacher Adam Benjamin’s work on bringing people with disability (PwD) and able-bodied dancers together.

“What inspired me was Adam’s radical way of seeing PwDs in a non-condescending manner. It was a model of movement not based on ideas of a ‘normal’ body or brain, but it also gave everyone tools to develop their own repertoire of movement,” he shares.

‘Weight of Joy’ will premiere at Sir Mutha Venkatasubba Rao Hall on Feb 18 at 7.30 pm.

For details, call: 43561198