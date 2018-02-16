CHENNAI: Asawari Waikar belongs to a musically inclined family. She started her lessons when she was five. Asawari would sit with her father, Dattatreya Kelkar, and learn the nuances of light music and also accompany him to several concerts. She started taking classical music lessons in high school and trained under Vasantrao Gurav, Rekha Deshpande, Vyasmurti Katti and Meera Savoor. Asawari has performed on several stages and the city-based music teacher will perform at Preludio’s music concert on Sunday. Excerpts follow:

How was your father as a guru?

My father did not get opportunity to learn classical music. That’s why he wanted me to have formal training. He would teach both my brother and me the nuances of light music every day, after coming back from work. He would never force us to learn music or practice, but he created that interest and curiosity in us, which made us want to learn further.

You’ve looked at music as a student, performer and now a teacher. How has the shift been?

I believe that learning is an endless process and every day you learn something new. Even today, I am learning a lot. I recently completed another Masters in Music with distinction. I have not been performing regularly, since I moved to Chennai in 2000. But I feel that every time I teach music, I feel like I am performing.

How did you manage academics and music?

I was quite good in academics. I taught maths and statistics in college for three years, and even then I would practice music. My father always told me you can do lot of hard work and become great in academics. However, not everybody is gifted with the sense of music. If you are gifted, you should pursue it. And that is exactly what I did.

Is there a particular Gharana that you’ve trained under?

I started classical training under Vasantarao Gurav, and learnt from him for three-and-a-half years, till he passed away. After that, I was trained by Rekha Deshpande, while I was still in Maharashtra. It was after I came to Chennai, after marriage, that I started learning under Meera Savoor and also Vyasmurti Katti for a couple of years. As I have learnt from different gurus, who were from different gharanas such as Kirana, Agra Atrouli and Agra Gwalior, my music has influences of all these.

Would you like to fuse different genres of music?

I strongly believe in the concept that any music, regardless of the genre, should not be fused. If they are mixed or fused in such a way that a perfect harmony is created without disturbing the soul of each of the genre, then it is really soothing. We should not tamper with the authenticity of the genre; it shouldn’t get lost within the fusion.