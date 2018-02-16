CHENNAI: This was no ordinary phone call. Because I didn’t hear a human voice, first, I was treated to the feast of sound. Thanks to world-renowned percussionist A Sivamani. Having created a remarkable name in the world of music, Drums Sivamani is all set to contribute to the cause of peace and harmony. He will be performing at the SBOA School, Anna Nagar, as part of a fund raising campaign organised by ‘Rebuild Kanyakumari’, a group that works for the cyclone Ockhi affected victims. Excerpts follow:

How do you manage to pull crowds only through instruments?

I always keep shifting from high energy vibe to a divine vibe. I strongly believe that playing from the heart reaches hearts. That is the best way to keep the energy of the crowd focused. I believe a performance becomes magical when all my instruments — ranging from the oldest of drums to kitchen utensils — put in the same effort to impress the crowd.

You are an expert in blending tunes of different instruments. What is your relationship with music?

I was born to connect rhythms. I guess my heartbeat was the first rhythm that fascinated me. I always sit surrounded by instruments, and so I’m constantly playing something or the other. It’s never an intense trial to find music but rather a coincidence that is planned but never intentionally executed. My sincere credits are to nature that provides me with different elements like pillows, empty water cans, stationery items with which I can produce different sounds, and eventually incorporate them in music.

Music today is made by mixing sounds on electronic gadgets and computers. For how long do you think percussion will be able to survive?

It is true! Gadgets are taking over music productions as well. But they can never replace percussions because technology is never smarter than the talent one possesses. Although I use electronic microphones for my recordings and changing the sounds in my drum kit, it is never the main dish on my platter of music. Once during an important practice session, I lost all my recordings when the power went off. From that day onwards, I keep a back-up and always trust my memory. Playing drums or any other instrument is like meditation for me; I can never compromise on that.

Who has been your biggest inspiration? What motivates you to move ahead with music?

My biggest inspiration is my father, SM Anandan, who used to take me along to watch performances. As a child, I used to listen to Noel Grant, Billy Cobham, Trilok Gurutu and Louis Banks. But it was Ilayaraja sir who showed me the path. He replaced his electronic instruments with me in the late 1980s. He once told me, ‘Siva, nee inga irukkatha ulagathe poi suthitu vaa’ (Siva, you should travel the world). From then on, I have just dedicated my life to music.

What are your future projects?

I am currently working on a couple of videos, and my own individual music album, Mahaleela. I admire Mother Teresa and Nelson Mandela a lot. I always look up to such people. I want to serve the poor and the under through my music.

Best memory

Sharing the stage with Billy Cobham for a concert in Mumbai.

Love to perform with

Performing for AR Rahman is always a pleasure since we are childhood friends, and have grown up together with music.