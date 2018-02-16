CHENNAI: Wear cool colours in the summer’, you are often told. Designer Diya John of Salt Studio, who will bring her Spring Summer collection — ‘Valley of flowers’ to the city, will decode that for you. Diya says that it was the snow-capped mountain range of the Western Himalayas that inspired her latest range of women’s wear. “It is the lush meadows and the flower-embedded valley that mesmerised me. The collection is my token of contemplation to the beautiful things in nature and a tiny reminder to preserve this beauty” she explains.

The collection mainly includes shades of white, teal blues, pink and nudes representing flowers blooming in the mountains. “This is complemented by embroidery in several shades, combinations and intricate techniques, which makes the collection stand out,” says Diya, who set up Salt Studio along with her entrepreneur husband John Joseph back in 2014.

“I take inspiration from my travels, which explains why most of my works include elements of nature, culture, and art. The divine diversity of the alpine flora of the Himalayas is expressed in this collection as rich floral embroideries in nets, soft silks, raw silks, linen tussars and micro modals,” she adds. The collection will have everything feminine from sarees to gowns, skirts, tops, anarkalis, dresses and kurties.

Ask Diya about the challenges she faced while coming up with the collection and she says, “Developing the motifs and embroideries required meticulous research. I have also incorporated a few Spanish influences in simple patterns like ruffles and bell sleeves,” she elucidates. Spring-summer is usually considered the season of colour and vibrancy, and Diya says that the reason for choosing florals was to symbolise the idea of cheer and youthfulness.

“The patterns used in the collection are simple and easy to carry like the overlapping tops, ruffle-sleeved dresses and tunics. I have used linen and cotton fabrics mostly, which is best suited for this season,” she points out.

Diya says she is excited to be back in Chennai because of the rave response she has received from clients here. “I love the fact that they have been increasingly open to try out experimental styles and patterns,” she smiles.

The collection is priced between `6,500 and `65,000 and will be exhibited on Feb 17 from 10 am onwards at The Folly, Amethyst. For details, call: 9382713370