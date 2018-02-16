CHENNAI: Jesus Marcos Herrera and Leticia Vescovi Schroth are a couple who always have each other’s back, quite literally. Their dips, turns and twists are well coordinated with some flawless moves and taps. CE caught up with the couple who performed in the city for the first time and enthralled audiences with their couple tango.

“I was barely three when I started dancing. I went to learn classical dance, but I don’t think that was my style,” says Leticia. At the age of 10, she switched from classical dance to Afro and Latin. S Jesus too started learning dance when he was eight and began to explore different traditional Argentinan dance forms.

Be it Tango, Zamba, Chacarera or even Cueca, they can do it all. Although all these are traditional Argentine dances, they are predominantly differentiated by the beats which are derived from native Argentinian music, and each of them have originated from different regions of the Argentina. In Chacarera, the woman stays stationary for a long period, while the man does a circle movement around; Zamba requires them both to circle around one another, while using elegant moves to wave white handkerchiefs. “They are all very romantic dance forms and so there are some common moves and expressions,” Jesus points out.

When it comes to music, the beats are usually very cheerful and fast-paced, and instruments such as the guitar, violin, bombo drum are some commonly played ones. Apart from music and moves, costumes too are an essential element in this dance form. “Costumes are an essential element to build confidence in the dancers. Women usually wear flouncy dresses with wide skirts while the men wear wide-legged pants, thick belts and hats,” says Leticia.

Ask her if there were any challenges to learn so many different dance forms and she says, “Not at all, it was really easy for me, because I have been dancing since my childhood. My father is from Uruguay, and Tango originated there, so I have grown up watching dance.” She further adds that for a woman it is easier to pick up the dance because most of the steps involve following the lead (man).