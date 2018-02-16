How many of us actually believe we live in a global village today? Until a few years back if you desired to buy something from abroad, it would have required tedious effort and time. Now, almost everything is just a click away. True to this statement, Loyola Institute of Business Administration, Chennai presents its Annual flagship event, Chrysalis’18 this February 17th and 18th in tune with the theme ‘Across Horizons’ which highlights the concept of "Glocalization". The inter B-school Management fest has academic and non-academic (including cultural) events that aim to bring out the creme de la creme of various talents and skill sets of tomorrow’s managers from across India thereby matching the required international standards. Right from ‘Board2Business’ - an event to tap the entrepreneurial spirit of the students to ‘Enquesta’ - the Best Manager event that will give a sneak peek of what to expect as future managers, there are exciting things lined up. But it’s not all work and no play, there are fun cultural events in store like 'Band Slam', a battle of bands and 'Burn the floor', a dance gala event, to get your creative juices flowing. The academic events are open to management students and the rest can have the public participate along with a nominal registration fee. Chrysalis’18 is being sponsored by Federal Bank, Nestle, The New Indian Express, Fashion at Big Bazaar and many other big names. It's time we 'Think Global, Act Local'

To reach out: https://www.libachrysalis.net/