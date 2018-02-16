CHENNAI: Twenty-five-year-old illustrator and doodle artist Pooja Sitharthan is all set to help you mindlessly doodle your heart out at her two-hour workshop happening today at Ashvita Nirvana. She is the founder of The Happiness Factory, an online store that sells illustrated collectibles and gifts.

Pooja graduated from NIFT, Chennai with a degree in fashion-designing and decided she wanted to doodle for a living. In 2014, she went a step further from making cards and illustrations at college events and for friends — she started SwitchOn — an online store that sold notebooks, key chains, badges, gifts and other items that she had illustrated.

“I wanted to conduct workshops, organise events, and do a lot more for people who did not just want to buy my products, but wanted to be doodle artists themselves,” she says. In 2015, SwitchOn became The Happiness Factory, a registered company that retails and organises events at Ashvita Nirvana.

Talking about the switch from being just an exploratory phase to making doodles for a living, she says, “My work, after starting The Happiness Factory, is theme-based. Initially, if I thought of food as an idea, I would simply draw elements of food, and print them on products. Now I work on fixed themes like ‘girl power’. It lets me do a lot more.”

‘Time Machine’, her latest theme, she believes has been the most successful. “It has a mascot of its own, and will hit stores like Odyssey and Connexions soon,” she shares, adding that once the products are complete, she will start promotions on Facebook and Instagram.

Pooja learnt the dos and don’ts of making a website, running a store, finding retailers, and managing public requests on her own. She says, “When I started I didn’t even think of doodling as a career. I used take 30-day challenges on Instagram, and later when I got better at it, I thought I could teach other people this, and also do it for a living.”

Today, most of her followers on Instagram are mostly women below 30 years. “I ask them what they’d like to see on a product, and try and make it happen.”

Like most other doodlers, Pooja’s inspiration and ideas come from watching cartoon and animation series. Her favourites, she says, are the Seven and Me and Mr Bean series. “I get hooked to the bright colours and illustrations in Mr Bean. I always sit later to doodle and come up with my interpretation of some element that I saw and liked,” says Pooja.

Pooja used to conduct drawing and crafts workshops for children in government schools while she was volunteering with the NGO Spaaak. This is her first workshop after that, and is open to children, adults, and people with no knowledge of doodles. “I will provide a basic set of designs for reference. The working process will be with a grid, and simple, because anyone can doodle,” she says.

Attend Pooja’s

doodling workshop at Ashvita Nirvana, Besant Nagar, from 4 pm to 6 pm today. For details, call: 42699026