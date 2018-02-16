CHENNAI: A quick pampering session at the salon, watching a movie and a self-defense lesson — sounds like your ideal weekend plan? These are privileges that some of us enjoy without worrying about access to it. And a little bit of generosity and kindness is all it takes to share these privileges.

Now, the underprivileged too can have this experience on February 19. “Most of us take our privileges for granted. The root cause of human suffering begins when there’s lack of empathy,” says Mahima Poddar, a certified trainer in Expressive Art Therapy, as we talk about her pet project, The Kindness Week.

The campaign will offer activities and experiences to children who are less fortunate. “Let’s face it…working with adults to change their whole outlook is a Herculean task. So, this streak of kindness in adults can come about only when children are involved,” she adds.

The focus is on two sections — underprivileged kids and those with special needs. The children will be treated to movie screenings with a red carpet welcome and drum rolls, courtesy Sathyam Cinemas, free haircuts by Naturals Enable initiative, a shopping break by Amma Naana, dance classes by Spin Dance Studio and self-defence lessons by Combat Kinetics. “The companies that are offering dance and self-defense lessons will be identifying children with exceptional talent and fund their training!” she smiles.

The week has also garnered support from film celebrities and city schools like KC High and Akshar Arbol. They will ensure that the entire school becomes a ‘kind campus’. “School kids will be awarded ‘Kindness Badges’ by their peers for observing a kind act without expecting anything in return,” she says.

Since art therapy works well for children with special needs, Mahima has sketched a plan where participating schools will create special crayons for children with special needs, from the NGOs that will be part of the initiative. “The regular crayon shape is tough for them to hold. So, we are engaging children to collect crayons, segregate them colour wise, melt them and pour them into big ice trays. The molded crayons will suit the needs of special children. This engagement will create an open dialogue about empathy and how we take things for granted,” she shares.

With namma Chennai hosting the very first edition of The Kindness Week, Mahima says, “Chennai is the ideal place to launch it. The city has stood together during different calamities and causes. I feel there’s an inherent sense of empathy among Chennaiites and we could even be a model city for the whole world, given the right opportunity and direction,” she says.

If all goes well, Mahima adds that the initiative will spread and will even happen at the same time across the country. “This year we want to see the response for the Kindness Week. If it creates an impact, it will be an annual event. There are people from Jaipur, Kolkata, and Lucknow who are already interested,” she adds.

The Kindness Week will be held from Feb 19-24. For details, call 7358483367 or visit their FB page thekindnessprojectinyou