CHENNAI: Tamil cinema has given us so many movies in the past year, some revolutionary, some entertaining, some pathbreaking, some award-winning, but what about others?’ reads the introduction for the first ever ‘Acadummy’ Awards. Yes, it is a stand-up comedy show that promises to be a laugh riot. Why, you ask? It has a line-up of four of the best stand-up comedians in town, all self-claimed movie buffs who know their stuff, and, well, it’s a spoofy take on Tamil movies. Could there be anything more relatable and funny?

“You can say we will be celebrating the ‘not-so-good stuff’ about 2017 Tamil movies...” says Praveen Kumar, verithanamaana fan of Tamil cinema, who came up with the idea of the show. “I will also do a series of videos on films, called Ennada padam idhu, as film reviews.”

Though there have been several such spoof-award shows for Bollywood in the north, Evam’s ‘Acadummy Awards’ will be a completely different format. “We analysed Tamil movies in depth to come up with new categories that are funny in their own right,” points out Praveen.

Going beyond ‘best actor’ and ‘best actress’ titles, the show looks to point out the stereotypes we’ve all seen, laughed at, and are now tired of seeing on our silver screens — such as ‘best hero introductions’, the dramatic entry of the protagonist on screen. “We won’t be deeming entire movies as ‘worst’, but only parts of good movies that are bad, and vice versa,” he adds.

Will it be controversial? “We’re not personally attacking anyone, or movies on the whole. Despite that, if people get offended, it’s really not our problem,” he laughs.

Praveen got together with the team of three other stand-up comedians two months ago, and they recently finished a full rehearsal. Creating content for this show was not hard, says comedian Manoj Prabakar. “We have identified around 12 categories, pinpointing absurdities in Tamil cinema. And to be honest, it wasn’t hard at all, since we all see movies regularly,” he says.

Observing films and finding details to joke about sounds like a dream job, doesn’t it? “If the people involved in the actual film themselves come see our show, they will be quite surprised by our observations, and hopefully even agree with our point of view,” grins Mervyn Rozario.

Comedian Jagan Krishnan believes that this is right up his alley, as he’s known to release videos that predict movies based on their trailers. Commenting on the changing face of Tamil cinema, he says that Tamil films are rooted.

“It’s both good and bad. Unlike Bollywood, where films can be remade in other contexts, Tamil cinema confines the ability to break out of our stereotypical premise,” he notes, seriously.

Making fun of cinema is one thing, but do these guys wish to join the industry at some point? “I’ve always wanted to do a comedy track in films, like in older films where Vivek is on a separate comedy track,” says Mervyn, while Jagan says that he’s never actively pursued a thought of a career in the industry. “I’m more comfortable with live shows,” he says.

Full of acting, music, dance and audience interactions, the show is set to premiere this Sunday, and next week in Bengaluru, before coming back to Chennai in April for a recording. “We do not want to perpetuate any message. We make fun of movies, and of ourselves commenting on movies. This format is going to be very different,” says Jagan.

Catch Evam’s Acadummy Awards, at Bay 146 on February 18, at 7.30 pm onwards. Tickets available on BookMyShow

If you could date an actor/actress from the movies, who would it be?

Praveen Kumar: Goundamani. No, I am straight, but he doesn’t come out in public often, so this could be a time to meet him personally and ask him questions. #FanBoy

Mervyn Rozario: Ramya Nambeesan

Manoj Prabakar: Pass

Jagan Krishnan: Kanchana (in other words, I’m married)



Any movie you wish you’d never seen?

PK: Sakka Podu Podu Raja

MR: Yaan

MP: Rajapattai. Regret it more because I saw it in theatre.

JK: Gutka Mukesh



Favourite movie comedian:

PK: Goundamani again, becasue of his nakkal and body language.

MR: Satish, for his timing sense

MP: Goundamani, purely for his timing and honesty

JK: Mayilsaamy, he’s too funny



Most hated stereotype?

PK: Hero knows which wire to cut from the bomb for it not to explode

MR: Hero-build-up scenes

MP: That the lead hero is the most amazingly talented person and his ability to match the

dancing steps with all those background dancers whom he has never met.

JK: Everyone knows how to fight at all times



If you could be the hero of a movie, which would you choose, and why?

PK: Mamooty’s role in Thalapathy. I can get to be the best friend of Thalaivar that way

MR: Nanum Rowdy Thaan, for its subtle heroism and humour element

MP: Karthik Swaminathan from Mayakkam Enna, the lead role is so passionate and stubborn about what he wants, and he goes on to achieve it

JK: Rathkanneer. Great scope for performance. It also best indicates the audience response when they see me on screen

