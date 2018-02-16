CHENNAI: Music has no boundaries and this echoes with The Shakti Foundation’s vision of a world without barriers; permitting equal access to all. They will present a fundraising concert, Gurudipa, today from 7 pm onwards at The Music Academy. The proceeds of Gurudipa will help to fund quality medicare equipment, analyser for electrolytes and blood gasses and colour doppler ultra sound for the rural underprivileged.

Gurudipa features Stephen Devassy, and eight-time Grammy award winner Rodney Holmes on percussion. Stephen’s Project 70 will perform live for the first time in Chennai. It includes the Indian Symphony Orchestra and Solid Band. Stephen has explored classical, blues, rock, jazz, Carnatic and world music fusion, and has collaborated with artists like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Karaikudi Mani, Umayalpuram Sivaraman, Louis Banks and Ranjit Barot.

Rodney is among the best drummers in the world. He has delved in rock, jazz, African and Afro Cuban music.

He has performed with Steps Ahead, Steve Lukather, Maceo Parker, Rob Thomas, Al Jarreau, Paul Gilbert, Jim Weider, Bill Evans, Daryl Jones, Alphonso Johnson, Mike Mainier. Rejoining Santana he worked with the band on the Supernatural album which had the single Smooth.

For passes call: 7358555522, 7358555533, 26611213. Passes are also available at The Shakti Foundation, Kilpauk.