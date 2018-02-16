CHENNAI: It’s not often that we hear about open mics exclusively for women in the city. The Red Bindu Project is collaborating with Anderooni and hosting their second ‘Open Mic for Women’, today. “This will be a one-of-a-kind open mic where women can express themselves, appreciate other women and also let themselves be appreciated,” says Anuradha Subramaniam, co-founder, Red Bindu Project.

Talking about the concept which opened to a full house in its first edition, she shares, “This is a platform for aspiring, amateur or experienced women performers to take the stage and showcase their art. The first edition was a huge success and the most exciting part was that we didn’t know any of the participants! They were all strangers, who had gathered to share their art.”

Their endeavour, Anuradha says, is to create a space dedicated to women where the stage is not intimidating, instead is warm and welcoming. “Unconsciously there’s a lot of social conditioning for women and they have a fear of being judged. So, in this space, we break the barrier between a performer and audience, and build a warm and engaged gathering of women who support each other in their creative journeys,” she explains.

The open mic will be a mix of poetry, music, dance, spoken word and standup comedy. So, whether you are a seasoned performer or have secretly dreamt of performing or simply enjoy art, this, Anuradha says, is a space for women to experiment, discover and above all, enjoy. “It’s not about promoting famous talent. The registrations are purely on first come, first serve basis,” she clarifies.

The ‘Open Mic for Women’ will be held today at Artisans Lab, RK Salai, from 6pm onwards.

For details and tickets, call: 9035002951