CHENNAI: Four days after a 30-year-old software professional was waylaid and assaulted by an armed gang near Perumbakkam, city police claimed to have cracked the case by arresting three persons.

The police identified the arrested as Vinayaka Moorthy (20), the main suspect who already had a murder for gain case pending against him, Narayana Moorthy (19) and Logesh (19), all residents of the Tsunami Quarters in Semmencheri.

Additional commissioner of police (South) M C Sarangan said, Vinayaka Moorthy, the main suspect had allegedly attacked the victim and snatched her laptop, two cell phones and her three sovereigns gold chain.

On Monday night, Lavanya, the victim, had gone to a private company in Guindy regarding a project and was heading towards her sister's house situated in Nookampalayam. However, on Tuesday, police said the victim's sister Nisha Jaiganesh had informed them that she was unaware that Lavanya was coming to her house.

To reach her sister's house, she took the Thalambur- Perumbakkam road, when she was trying to negotiate a turn, Vinayaga Moorthy allegedly attacked her with a sickle. The girl suffered a cut injury on her face, and was also dragged across the road and then abandoned in a vacant land. The man fled the scene with her three sovereigns chain, iPhone and her vehicle. The girl managed to come to the main road fell unconscious. She was spotted by a few passersby on the Thalambur-Perumbakkam, who alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and took the girl to a private hospital where she underwent a surgery and is recovering. However, when she was in the patrol vehicle she informed that one man had attacked her.

Police recovered her vehicle and mobile phones. Lavanya is a native of Vijayawada district in Andhra Pradesh was living in a rented house alone at Thalambur.