CHENNAI: The First Bench of the Madras High Court has warned social activist ‘Traffic’ K R Ramaswamy that it would impose exemplary costs on him if he wasted the precious time of the court by filing frivolous PIL petitions.

One of his petions prayed for a directive to the authorities to consider his complaint and order action against officials, who allowed the erection of banners illegally on Kamarajar Salai from AIR station to MGR Samadhi. When the matter came up in the first week of February, the Bench was told by the government advocate that the banners had been removed.